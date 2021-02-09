Financial education to be part of school textbooks in Manipur: Official

Financial education workbooks will be incorporated in the school curriculum of the state board in Manipur for the 2021-22 academic session, a senior Reserve Bank of India official said on Monday.

RBI Imphal has collaborated with the state government for introducing the workbooks as part of the curriculum.

"We are actively engaged in introducing the workbooks from classes 6 to 10," RBI Imphal General Manager Mary L Gwite said during an address at the Financial Literacy Week 2021.

Gwite said the chapters will cover financial products, concepts, developing skills to become aware of risks and opportunities and to make informed choices.