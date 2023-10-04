GATE 2024 extended application window closes tomorrow, apply without late fee

The extended window to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 closes tomorrow, October 5. Candidates can submit their forms on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Those who apply for the exam after this deadline have to pay the late fee.

The deadline for application with late fee is October 13. The window to edit application forms will be available from November 7 to 11.

February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. Candidate’s response will be available on February 13, 2024.

Answer keys and answer key will be available on February 21 and results March 16, 2024.

Recently, organising institute of GATE 2024 IISc Bangalore said that that as long as the application form and fee have been submitted, candidates do not need to worry if their application status is showing as under scrutiny.

It has been done to ensure accuracy of information shared and if there is any issue, candidates will be notified, IISC said.

Eligibility

An undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities is required apply for the exam. Students who are in the third year of the UG degree in these disciplines can also apply.

Application fee

The application fee of GATE 2024 is ₹900 during the regular period for SC, ST, PwD and Female category candidates. During the extended period, the fee isRs 1,400.

For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 during the regular and ₹2,300 during the extended period.

