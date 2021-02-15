Home / Education / Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training
education

Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training

PTI, Gangtok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Representational image. (Unsplash)

Girl students of Class 6 to 10 in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defence training, an official said.

Girl students would be trained in self-defence to defend themselves, special secretary, Education department, Bhim Thatal said after inaugurating a self-defence training programme for girls at Samdong Government Senior Secondary Schoolon Sunday.

Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for the future obstacles.

Girl students will be trained in taekwondo, karate, boxing and kickboxing, he said.

Topics
sikkim govt self-defence training for kid part
