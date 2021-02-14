Home / Education / 'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'
'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'

Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters: Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Saturday informed the state Assembly that government colleges will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters.

During Question Hour, the minister informed the House that no survey has been conducted to open the college at panchayat samiti level, but the state government intends to open colleges on priority at all sub-division headquarters.

In response to a supplementary question, Bhati said that with a view to spreading higher education, there are plans to open college at all sub-division headquarters. In the last two years, 88 new colleges have been opened, he said.

“In future also, there are plans to open government colleges at such sub-division headquarters where there is not a single government or private college. Thereafter, government colleges will be opened where there is a private college, but no state college,” he said.

