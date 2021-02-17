Home / Education / Govt school in Ludhiana closed as 15 students, 2 staff members contract Covid-19
education

Govt school in Ludhiana closed as 15 students, 2 staff members contract Covid-19

All infected students and staff members have been sent into isolation.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:48 AM IST
From Monday, London’s primary schools -- for children from 5 to 11 years -- will have to provide remote learning for most pupils.(Representational image)

The Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana has ordered the closure of Government Senior Secondary School, Chaunta till March 2 after two staff members and 15 students tested positive for COVID-19.

"The district administration closed Government Senior Secondary School, Chaunta, till March 2 after 15 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday," the district administration said.

All infected students and staff members have been sent into isolation.

In Punjab, students from Class 5 to 12 are going to school since January 7 with COVID-19 protocols in place.

After over ten months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools for students of Classes 1 and 2, reopened in the first week of February, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had informed. Principals and school teachers were directed to reach out to the parents through various means of communication including public address systems to make them aware of safety norms.

Punjab currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 govt school kid ludhiana school
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP