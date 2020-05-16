e-paper
Gujarat Class 12 science result 2020 may be declared tomorrow

The Board conducted the class 12 examination from March 5 to 21, at various centres spread across the state.

May 16, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.
         

Gujarat School of Examination Board (GSEB) may release the GSEB 12th Science Result 2020 on Sunday May 17, 2020. According to media reports, the result is expected to be declared online at around 8am at gseb.org.

Earlier, the GSEB had officially released the class 12th science provisional answer keys on its website and students were given chance to raise objections online.

This year, the Gujarat state government also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

