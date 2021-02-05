Gujarat govt to set up Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government is setting up an Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmed village in Gandhinagar district, a government release said on Thursday.

The state Labour and Employment department is setting up the institute in collaboration with the Tata Group on a not-for-profit PPP model, the statement said.

A high-powered team from the Tata Group visited Gandhinagar on Thursday and gave a presentation to the government officials, following which Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour and Employment Department, asked them to start the work as soon as possible, it was stated.

According to the release, the state government has allotted around 20 acres of land for the institute at Nasmed village, which is 20 km away from Ahmedabad.

The institute will prepare skilled manpower in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, system integration, cloud- based application, simulation solutions, among other areas.

While the state government has provided land for the Institute, the Tata Education Development Trust is contributing the capital investment.

At least 5,000 students will pass out each year from the Institute, the release quoted Mitra as saying.

Apart from Gujarat, the Union government has also approved IISs in Mumbai and Kanpur, the statement said.