GUJCET 2022 Exams tomorrow, download admit card here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct the GUJCET 2022 test on April 18. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test admit card 2022 is now available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates must enter their mobile numbers/email addresses, as well as their application form numbers/dates of birth, in order to get the GUJCET 2022 hall ticket.

The application correction window link has also been activated by the board. The deadline for making changes to the application is April 18, 2022. Applicants should make their requests by post or by visiting to the GUJCET unit in Gandhinagar with the necessary documents.

Direct link to download the admit card

The board has also given helpline numbers: 8401292014, 8485992014 for candidates to contact in case of any problems downloading the admit card.

The documents required for the correction or changes in the application form include: Annexure-5 filled with required changes, a copy of GUJCET admit card 2022 corrected with a red ink pen, a copy of Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, a copy of the Aadhaar card.

