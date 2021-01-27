IND USA
Haryana govt to provide free textbooks to Schedule Caste college students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
The Haryana government will provide free books to Scheduled Caste students studying in state-run colleges, officials said on Wednesday.(ANI file)

An official statement quoting a spokesperson of the Higher Education Department said on behalf of the director general of the department, principals of all government colleges have been directed that the data of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste category who will be getting monetary support for books for the year 2020-21 by the directorate should be verified and updated on college ERP-portal by January 29.

“Verification of a student's SC class certificate, Haryana resident certificate, Aadhaar number…should be done,” he said.

The spokesperson said money to purchase books will be transferred to students’ accounts directly only if the details are found authenticated.

The ERP-portal has been designed to cater to the requirements of the colleges for a robust database, he said.

