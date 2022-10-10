Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration begins from October 11

Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling 2022 registration will begin tomorrow, October 11. Candidates can register online at hry.online-counselling.co.in. The Haryana NEET PG 2022 counselling process will end on October 14.

The provisional allocation of seat will be released on October 16.

“All candidates should ensure to upload all original documents on the Admission Web Portal. Further, all the eligible in-service candidates at the time of applying for admission to MD/MS and Post MBBS DNB/Post MBBS Diploma/Post Diploma DNB courses shall be required to upload NOCs issued by the Competent Authority i.e. Health Department, Haryana/ESIC/Concerned Departments, Organizations and autonomous bodies”, reads the official notification.

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 schedule

Schedule of Admission for all category of seats Dates Registration on the online web portal i.e. https://hry.online-counselling.co.in/ October 11 at 2pm till October 14 till 11: 59 pm Provisional allocation of seat October 16, 2022 Grievances, if any on the provisional allocation list (through e-mail) October 17, 2022 (upto 12-noon) Display of allocation list after grievance redressal October 17, 2022 Payment of requisite provisional tuition fee (online) October 17, 2022 - October 19, 2022 (up to 5 pm) Document verification of candidates (who have been allotted seats and paid the required tuition fee) at Pt BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak October 20, 2022 - October 22, 2022 Last date of joining the allotted institute October 22, 2022

For updates, candidates should keep checking the websites of the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (www.uhsr.ac.in), the Medical Education and Research Department of Haryana (www.dmerharyana.gov.in), and the admission web portal (https://hry.online-counselling.co.in).