Home / Education / 'Haryana to open special schools for children with disability'
education

'Haryana to open special schools for children with disability'

Haryana to open special schools for children with disability: Education minister Kanwar Pal
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that special schools will be opened for physically challenged children in the state.(HT File)

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that special schools will be opened for physically challenged children in the state.

"Separate special schools will be opened for specially-abled children in Haryana. Besides, studies in these schools will also provide suitable employment opportunities to these children," he was quoted as saying in an official statement here.

The statement said that Pal is currently on a visit to Kerala.

"During his visit to Kerala, the education minister came to know about the efforts being made for the specially-abled children in special schools being run for these children there," the Haryana government statement said.

Pal said that the Haryana government is considering opening special schools for these children in the state now. For this, help of NGOs will also be taken by the state government, he said.

He said that efforts will also be made to make them efficient in various tasks, along with studies, which will also provide employment opportunities to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana haryana minister haryana government ngo
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP