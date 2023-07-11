HPPSC Prelims exam postponed to August 20, check notice here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023. According to the new schedule, the examination will be conducted on August 20. Previously the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 was scheduled to be held on July 23.

HPPSC Prelims exam postponed to August 20

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Commission has decided to reschedule the scheduled examination due to severe road damage brought on by the exceptional rains and bad weather.

“Apropos of this Commission’s notice dated 31-05-2023 whereby it was notified that Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 would be conducted on 23-07-2023. Consequent upon widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination. Therefore, it is for the information of all concerned that now the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on 20th August, 2023”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

The candidates can call 0177-2629738, 2624313, or the toll-free number 1800-180-8004 for any inquiries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON