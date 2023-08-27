HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023: Apply for 362 vacancies

Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command (Indian Navy) has invited applications for the Tradesman Mate (TMM) posts. The application process commenced on August 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC.

Indian Navy's HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command invites applications for Tradesman Mate posts; Apply by September 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 362 vacancies of which 139 vacancies are for the post of Tradesman Mate and 12 vacancies are for the post of Tradesman Mate (for NAD Dollygunj).

HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 10 from the recognized Board/institution and should possess a certificate from a recognised Industrial training institute in the relevant trade.

HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 examination pattern: All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the written examination consisting of objective-type questions based on essential qualifications. The written examination will be conducted in Port Blair.

HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at https://karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC

Next, click on Apply Online

Click on the recruitment link

Fill out the application form

Upload all required documents

Download and take the printout of the application form for future purposes