Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / IBPS Clerks XI prelims results 2022 declared, here's how to check and link
education

IBPS Clerks XI prelims results 2022 declared, here's how to check and link

IBPS CRP Clerks XI prelims results 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results for the IBPS CRP Clerks XI online preliminary examination on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
IBPS CRP Clerks XI prelims results 2022: Candidates can visit https://ibps.in/ and check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI online preliminary examination results.(ibps.in)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results for the IBPS CRP Clerks XI online preliminary examination on Thursday, January 13, 2022. IBPS will close the result window on January 19, 2022. Candidates can visit https://ibps.in/ and check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI online preliminary examination results.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download IBPS clerk XIprelims results&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI results:

1. Visit the official website https://ibps.in/

2. Select ‘Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’ Link

3. You will be redirected to a Login Page

4. Enter Registration Number and Password

5. Enter Login

6. Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are requested to download and print out the result for future reference.

The preliminary examination was conducted online under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR) to select candidates for the post of Clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI).

Selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

RELATED STORIES

The main examination will be held tentatively in the months of January/February 2022, whereas the provisional seat allotment will be held tentatively in April 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result clerk
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP