IBPS Clerks XI prelims results 2022 declared, here's how to check and link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results for the IBPS CRP Clerks XI online preliminary examination on Thursday, January 13, 2022. IBPS will close the result window on January 19, 2022. Candidates can visit https://ibps.in/ and check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI online preliminary examination results.

<strong>Direct link to download IBPS clerk XIprelims results&nbsp;</strong>

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI results:

1. Visit the official website https://ibps.in/

2. Select ‘Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’ Link

3. You will be redirected to a Login Page

4. Enter Registration Number and Password

5. Enter Login

6. Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are requested to download and print out the result for future reference.

The preliminary examination was conducted online under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR) to select candidates for the post of Clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI).

Selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

The main examination will be held tentatively in the months of January/February 2022, whereas the provisional seat allotment will be held tentatively in April 2022.