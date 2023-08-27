IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow at www.ibps.in
Registrations for IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023 and IBPS SO 2023 close tomorrow. Apply at www.ibps.in. 3049 vacancies.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close registrations for the next Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (IBPS SO 2023) tomorrow, August 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in. Previously the last date to register was August 21.
For candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD, the application fee for IBPS PO 2023 and SO 2023 is Rs175. The examination fee is 850 for everyone else. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3049 vacancies of PO/MT.
IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the apply link for PO/MT posts 2023
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Download the form and take a printout for future reference.