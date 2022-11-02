IBPS PO Prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the results of the Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees preliminary examination (CRP PO/MT-XII).

The IBPS PO preliminary examination was held on October 15 and October 16, 2022. The results will be available on the website for viewing till November 9, 2022.

Candidates can check their IBPS PO prelims results on IBPS’s official website at ibps.in.

Steps to check the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 results:

Visit the official website of IBPS

Click on the link to view preliminary exam result status for CRP PO/ MT XII on top of the page

On the login page, key in your registration number/roll number and password / DOB (dd-mm-yy format)

Enter the captcha code then click on login

IBPS PO prelims result will be displayed on the screen

Or,

Click here to go directly to the login page.

Candidates who have passed in the IBPS PO preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the main exam.