IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 out at ibps.in, know how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO preliminary examination Result 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at www.ibps.in.

The online main examination is scheduled to be held on October 1. The IBPS RRB PO result will be available till September 30 on the official website

Here's the direct link to check the result

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Preliminary examination result link”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.