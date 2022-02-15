Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / IBPS SO Main 2021 Results declared at ibps.in, here's how to check
education

IBPS SO Main 2021 Results declared at ibps.in, here's how to check

IBPS SO Main Results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday released IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains results 2021.
IBPS SO Main Results 2022: Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the scores through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS SO Main Results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday released IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains results 2021. The IBPS SO main exam was conducted on January 30, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the scores through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Online Main Examination was held for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. A total of 535 vacancies is to be filled through this recruitment process.

IBPS SO Mains results 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Mains results &lt;strong&gt;20&lt;/strong&gt;21 link available on the home page

Enter your details and login

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the results for future reference

Those candidates who have qualified in the main exam are eligible to appear for the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps.in ibps result
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP