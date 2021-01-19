ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Kolkata exam centre change released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released an official notification related to a change in the examination centre in Kolkata for the upcoming ICAI CA January 2021 examination.

As per the notification, candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Women's College, Calcutta P - 29, Kshirode Vidya Vinod Avenue will now have to appear for the examinations at Beleghata Santi Sangha Vidyayatan for Boys (H.S) 1/4, Barawaritala Road.

The institute will conduct the ICAI CA foundation examination 2021 from January 21 to 28, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

"The Candidates are further advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org," reads the official notice.