ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration link reopens for Final, Inter & Foundation

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened the registration link for ICAI CA May Exam 2022. The registration link has been reopened for Final, Inter and Foundation courses. Candidates who have not appeared for the examination can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The registration link has been activated on March 26 and will remain active till March 30, 2022. This decision has been taken after it was observed that certain students pertaining to old course could not convert to new course resulting in non- submission of online examination Application forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

Moreover candidates seeking change of examination city / group / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, the online facility for seeking such change is available at http://icaiexam.icai.org from March 21 to March 30, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: How to register

To apply for the exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA May Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

