The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1 observed the 75th Chartered Accountants' Day at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. President of India Droupadi Murmu attended the event as chief guest.

ICAI celebrates 75th CA day

On the occasion, ICAI also launched the new CA curriculum.

Under the revamped curriculum, a series of new courses will be introduced in 2023, with the corresponding examinations set to take place in 2024, ICAI said in a press statement.

Addressing the CA Fraternity, President Murmu said “Chartered Accountants are pillars of economic Governance…The journey to becoming a CA is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional professionals."

"It further fills me with delight to witness the rising percentage of women pursuing the CA profession. Women possess the great prudence and financial acumen needed in challenging times. The financial and tax literacy initiative undertaken by the ICAI is appreciated, as the Institute believes in its duty to assist and support those who have been deceived or exploited, especially innocent and vulnerable individuals, ensuring justice for them,” the President said.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs who joined the event as Guest of Honour said “The efforts of ICAI and its members are pivotal in driving the growth and success of the corporate sector in our great nation. Your diligent efforts have played a vital role in the successful implementation of GST, contributing to the growth and development of our nation. Your dedication and expertise have been instrumental in streamlining corporate affairs and enhancing transparency.”

“I commend the new course launched by ICAI, which equips professionals with the necessary skills to embrace emerging opportunities. ICAI has consistently taken initiatives in various domains, staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that its members are well-prepared to navigate the changing landscape. Your commitment to excellence and proactive approach is truly commendable,” he added.

