ICMAI CMA Inter and Final June 2022 term final results declared, direct link

ICMAI CMA Inter and Final June 2022 final results: Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate and final June 2022 exam result. All the candidates who have appeared for the June 2022 examination can check the result on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by entering their registration number. The Inter and final papers were based on the 2016 syllabus.

Direct link to check ICAI CMA Inter and Final results 2022

ICMAI Inter and final results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

On the homepage click on that reads, "Inter & Final Result for June 2022 Term of examination is now available at the following server: https://eicmai.in/1sd4j8-Result-22/index.htm "

Copy the URL and paste in the browser

Click on the link for inter and Final results

Key in your registration number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

