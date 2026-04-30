ICSE 10th and 12th results out: How to check results on official website | Step-by-step guide

ICSE result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 on April 30, at 11 am.

The ICSE 10th and 12th results are out. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their results online through the official CISCE websites.

ICSE, ISC results 2026: How to check scorecard

Students can follow these steps to view their scores:

Visit the official CISCE website (cisce.org or results.cisce.org).

Click on the link for “ICSE Result 2026” or “ISC Result 2026.”

Enter your Index Number, UID, and the captcha code.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print a copy for future use.

How to check ICSE result 2026 via SMS

Open the SMS application on your phone.

Type the message in this format: ICSE .

Send the message to 09248082883.

Receive your result on your phone within minutes.

How to check ICSE 2026 results on DigiLocker

Open or log in to DigiLocker using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or education section.

Select CISCE and choose ICSE or ISC.

Enter your Index Number and UID.

Download your digital marksheet for official use.

ICSE 2026 results: Marksheet details

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 6. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The ICSE and ISC results provide an overview of a student’s performance. The marksheet includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, Index Number, UID, school name, and date of birth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ICSE and ISC results provide an overview of a student’s performance. The marksheet includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, Index Number, UID, school name, and date of birth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also displays subject-wise marks for both theory and practical examinations, along with the total marks obtained and overall percentage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also displays subject-wise marks for both theory and practical examinations, along with the total marks obtained and overall percentage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the CISCE authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the CISCE authorities. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON