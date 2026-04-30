ICSE 10th and 12th results out: How to check results on official website | Step-by-step guide
The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 6.
ICSE result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 on April 30, at 11 am.
Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their results online through the official CISCE websites.
ICSE, ISC results 2026: How to check scorecard
Students can follow these steps to view their scores:
- Visit the official CISCE website (cisce.org or results.cisce.org).
- Click on the link for “ICSE Result 2026” or “ISC Result 2026.”
- Enter your Index Number, UID, and the captcha code.
- Submit the details to view your result.
- Download and print a copy for future use.
How to check ICSE result 2026 via SMS
- Open the SMS application on your phone.
- Type the message in this format: ICSE .
- Send the message to 09248082883.
- Receive your result on your phone within minutes.
How to check ICSE 2026 results on DigiLocker
Open or log in to DigiLocker using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.
- Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or education section.
- Select CISCE and choose ICSE or ISC.
- Enter your Index Number and UID.
- Download your digital marksheet for official use.
ICSE 2026 results: Marksheet details
This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 6.{{/usCountry}}
This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 6.{{/usCountry}}
The ICSE and ISC results provide an overview of a student’s performance. The marksheet includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, Index Number, UID, school name, and date of birth.{{/usCountry}}
The ICSE and ISC results provide an overview of a student’s performance. The marksheet includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, Index Number, UID, school name, and date of birth.{{/usCountry}}
It also displays subject-wise marks for both theory and practical examinations, along with the total marks obtained and overall percentage.{{/usCountry}}
It also displays subject-wise marks for both theory and practical examinations, along with the total marks obtained and overall percentage.{{/usCountry}}
Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the CISCE authorities.{{/usCountry}}
Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the CISCE authorities.{{/usCountry}}