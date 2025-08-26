The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will begin the ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration on August 26, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for December session exam can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at smash.icsi.edu. ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration begins on August 26 at icsi.edu, check exam dates here

The last date to apply for the examination is September 25, 2025. The submission of examination enrollment request with late fee will begin on September 26 and will end on October 10, 2025.

The ICSI CS December exam will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the December exam are as follows:

Executive Programme: Completion of online pre-exam test and completion of ODOP (for the students who register from June 1, 2019 to January 31, 2025) or TDOP (for the students who register from February 1, 2025 onwards).

Professional Programme: Completion of online pre-exam test.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at smash.icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for executive program is ₹1500/- per group, for professional program is ₹1800/- per group. The late fee for submission of exam form, change of exam centre/ group/ medium/ optional subject, addition of group is ₹250/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.