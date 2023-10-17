IGNOU again extends deadline to apply for December 2023 TEE without late fee

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for the December 2023 Term End Examination. Now, candidates can submit their IGNOU December 2023 TEE application forms up to October 22. Till this date, they do not have to pay any late fee.

IGNOU December 2023 TEE application deadline without late fee extended again

The website where learners can submit their forms is exam.ignou.ac.in. Here is the direct link.

IGNOU December 2023 TEE is likely to begin on December 1, 2023, continue for 30 working days and conclude on January 6, 2024.

As per the recent notification of the university, after October 22, candidates can apply for the examination on payment of late fees. Those who apply between October 23 and 27 will have to pay a fee of ₹500 and those who apply from October 28 to November 10 have to pay ₹1,100.

How to apply for IGNOU December 2023 TEE

Go to exam.ignou.ac.in Read the instructions and the declaration and then click on the box. Proceed to fill the applications. Enter the required credentials, login and fill the form. Make payment and upload required documents. Submit your form. Save a copy for future uses.

