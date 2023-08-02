IGNOU announces 5 skill-based bachelor degree programmes for Agniveers

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed MoUs with the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force to offering skill-based bachelor degree Programmes to Agniveers.

IGNOU announces degree programmes for Agniveers

It will help the Agniveers in getting a bachelor degree while in service, and improve their employability post-service, the university said.

The courses are:

· BAAS: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills)

· BAASTM: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management

· BAASMSME: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) MSME

· BCOMAS (Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills)

· BSCAS: Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills)

These Programmes are a mix of discipline-based and skill courses and consist of 120 credits, out of which courses worth 60 credits are offered by IGNOU and the remaining 60 credits are offered as in-service skill education by the Armed Forces, IGNOU said.

The skill courses offered by the Armed Forces are approved by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), it added.

