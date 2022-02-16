IGNOU launches online certificate programmes in Spanish and French

IGNOU's School of Foreign Languages has launched Certificate Programmes in Spanish and French (Online) from the January 2022 session. The Programmes were launched through a virtual ceremony by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nageshwar Rao.

Certificate in Spanish Language and Culture(CSLCOL) aims to help learners interested in learning Spanish language in a non-native context and who desire to receive culture information on the Spanish-speaking countries.

"The general objective of this programme is that the learners acquire language skills (pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary and basic communicative competence, both in oral and written communications) as well as socio-cultural competence in the target language that will in enable them to communicate effectively with the Spanish-speaking world in the activities related to daily life, according to a press release issued by the varsity on Wednesday.

Interested learners can check details on Programme structure and Fee etc by <strong>visiting this link</strong>

"Certificate in French Language(CFLOL) aims to introduce the French language to beginners and gradually build up skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking, simultaneously developing intercultural competence. The programme is developed around the textbook Connexions, Methode de francais and based on the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Language) used for international standardization of pedagogy of European languages around the world," adds the press statement.

Learners can see details on the programme and Fee by <strong>clicking here</strong>

Candidates can apply through the link https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/