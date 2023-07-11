Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Environmental Studies, which will commence from the July 2023 session.

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies

The new programme aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns, IGNOU said.

“The current degradation of natural ecosystems is seen in the form of environmental pollution, climate change, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, etc. In order to address the environmental challenges induced by anthropogenic activities there is a need for developing a knowledgeable workforce in the areas such as climate change, pollution, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development,” it said.

The programme can also be used for lateral entry to MA (Environmental Studies) offered by the institute.

“After completing the Programme, learners will be able to play decisive roles in addressing the environmental and sustainability concerns in India and across the world.It will help the learners to restore, protect, and sustain the environment and appreciate the interdependence between the components of the environment,” IGNOU added.

For more details abour the course, interested candidates can refer to the IGNOU Common Prospectus at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

