IIM Sambalpur welcomes largest MBA batch with 60% female students

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has inaugurated its ninth MBA batch – the biggest batch of the institute so far – with an increased size of 320 students from 300 last year.

Sixty per cent of the total strength of the 2023-25 batch are female students, the institute said in a press statement.

“…the new batch saw a galloping increase in women participation with 60% of female students (197 seats) marking their seats in the course out of 329 students. Male students bagged the rest 40% of the seats (132 seats). The Institute aspires to provide students with excellent learning experience in all aspects of management education to adapt to the dynamically rapid business environment….” IIM Sambalpur said.

Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, President of Vedanta Ltd. and Ms Swati Agarwal, Partner at Deloitte were among the dignitaries who attended the ianuguration ceremony of the new MBA batch.

Welcoming the new students, institute Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “At IIM Sambalpur, we focus on three core values that are innovation, integrity and inclusiveness which are based on the teachings of the Hindu deities - Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. The three lines in IIM Sambalpur’s logo depict those three is in the form of famous Sambalpuri handloom design. These are the three core values if focused can help Indian B-schools to rank globally. Going forward I believe that these values will be the differentiating factor in the learning journey of the incoming batch. I hope this transformative educational experience for the students will bring about a bigger societal impact in future.”

