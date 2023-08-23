IIM Sirmaur launches two new-age programmes in executive MBA

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur on Wednesday, August 23 launched two new-age programmes - Executive MBA and Executive MBA in Digital Transformation & Analytics for working professionals. The newly launched programs are specially designed to help working professionals analyse data, improve business practices, and accelerate career development.

As per a press statement issued by IIM Sirmaur, the programs were launched by Professor Prafulla Y. Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur. The aim of these two executive MBA programs is to create numerous opportunities for executives where they will gain a strategic outlook towards businesses, strengthening their decision-making and managerial skills and develop cross-functional competencies.

The Executive MBA programme will enable participants to build expertise in operations, marketing, finance, strategy, human resources, etc., and the Executive MBA in Digital Transformation & Analytics will prepare learners to leverage data and emerging technologies to drive sustainable growth for their organisations, read the press release.

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA with minimum three years of full-time experience are eligible for these two programmes.

