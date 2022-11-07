Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IISER Bhopal holds Open House for school, college students

Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:29 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal on Sunday organized its maiden “Open House” through Centre for Science and Society (CS2) to provide a platform for high-school and college students, teachers, parents, and industries to experience teaching and research at the Institute.

The institute showcased its science, engineering, humanities, and economic sciences research and teaching facilities to the visitors through live experiments, scientific demonstrations, lectures, and exhibitions, as per an official statement.

Speaking during the inaugural of the event, Prof. Shiva Umapathy, Director, IISER Bhopal, said, “This is a great opportunity for students to get an experience of modern-day science and research facilities at IISER Bhopal.”

Around 1400 visitors attended the event, IISER Bhopal has informed.

Various departments of IISER Bhopal organised tours to research and teaching facilities such as central instrument facility (CIF), Multi-media classrooms, museum, and central library for visiting school and college students. In addition to this, pre-recorded talks organized by IISER Bhopal faculty members and competition like quizzes, open-mic, interactive sessions were organized for students and visitors, it added.

