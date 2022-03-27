IIT Guwahati To recruit Professors, Associate Professors; Check eligibility

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has invited applications from reserved category candidates for the posts of Professors and Associated Professors in different schools and departments.

SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwD candidates can apply for these posts up to April 20 on the IIT Guwahati official website.

Departments/School where vacancies have been notified for Associate Professor and Professor posts are:

Biosciences and Bioengineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Design

Electronics and Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics

Humanities and Social Sciences and

School of Agro and Rural Technology.

Schools, where vacancy has been notified for Associate Professor posts are:

Mehta Family school of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI)

School of Energy Science and Engineering

School of Health Sciences and Technology.

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2022: Eligibility

For Associate Professor posts, a minimum of 6 years of teaching/research/ industrial experience, of which at least 3 years are at the level of Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer or Senior Design Engineer, is required.

For Professor posts, a minimum of 10 years of experience is required. Of these, at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor at IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution or institutions of comparable standards.

“Minimum requirements of qualification and/or experience may be relaxed in respect of exceptionally outstanding candidates,” IIT Guwahati said.

For application form, other details, click here.