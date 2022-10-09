Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT JAM 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in

Published on Oct 09, 2022 06:32 PM IST

IIT JAM 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will end the registration process for JAM 2023 on October 11. Candidates who will apply for Joint Admission test for Masters can register online through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023 and exam results will be declared on March 22, 2023. The IIT JAM 2023 result will be announced on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The application fee for candidates who are Female (All Categories), SC, ST, and PwD* is 900 for one exam paper and Rs1250 for two. For other candidates, the application fee is 1800, and the fee for two exam papers is 2500.

JAM 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal

Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

