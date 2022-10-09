IIT JAM 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will end the registration process for JAM 2023 on October 11. Candidates who will apply for Joint Admission test for Masters can register online through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023 and exam results will be declared on March 22, 2023. The IIT JAM 2023 result will be announced on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The application fee for candidates who are Female (All Categories), SC, ST, and PwD* is ₹900 for one exam paper and Rs1250 for two. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹1800, and the fee for two exam papers is ₹2500.

Direct link to apply

JAM 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal

Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.