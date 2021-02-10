IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placements, besides sharing of expertise and resources to improve the quality of education, officials said.

The two pioneering institutions located in Jammu aim to collaborate in various parallels in order to churn out the best engineers and managers in the country, they added.

Teams from both the institutions got together at the IIT Jammu campus to discuss the future of the MoU, the officials said.

It was decided at the meeting that the collaboration will also work towards creating a "community engagement programme" dedicated to solving the problems of the region.

The scope of the MoU includes academic, research, administrative, and consultancy collaborations.

Faculty members will help students of both institutions with their academic expertise and research excellence. To this effect, the credit system and course options must be agreed upon individually, the officials said.

The two institutions will be sharing research and academic infrastructure besides other facilities agreed upon mutually from time to time, they added.

As far as placement collaboration is concerned, contacts of resource persons and organisations of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu may be shared in an effort to improve placement scores of graduating students, the officials said.