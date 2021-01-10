IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu on Saturday organised its first-ever convocation ceremony in hybrid mode on January 9, 2021.

The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

Out of the 79 graduates, 39 received their degrees while present on campus while 40 graduates were awarded their degrees online.

Taijaswaini Agarwal was awarded the President of India Gold Medal for excellent academic performance by scoring the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) across all departments.

Aakar Sharma from Computer Science and Engineering was awarded a Director’s Gold Medal for outstanding all-round performance and Institute Silver Medal for scoring the highest CGPA in Computer Science and Engineering.

Shreyanshu Kumar was awarded an Institute Silver Medal online for having the highest CGPA in Electrical Engineering while Shubhendra Singh Yadav received his Institute Silver Medal in person for scoring the highest CGPA in Mechanical Engineering.

The ceremony started with a plantation drive by the Chairman and Director. The processions of Senate moved to the stage with background recitation of Vedic chants.

The commencement address was delivered by Gurcharan Das who talked about “Making a life instead of Making a living”.

The convocation address was delivered by Professor Arogyaswamy J Paulraj - a Padma Bhushan awardee Indian American electrical engineer who delivered the message of excellence to the graduates.

He also emphasised on working and to persevere for the nation. The institute also presented the graduating batch with a website of their memories and the juniors presented a beautiful song for the graduating batch which was written, composed and sung by IIT Jammu’s students.

The ceremony was chaired by the Chairman - Board of Governors, Sharad Kumar Saraf who travelled from Mumbai to Jammu for the occasion along with the director, Professor Manoj Singh Gaur, Chairman, Convocation committee, Professor Ashoke K Sarkar and Registrar, IIT Jammu- Colonel Sanjay Dahiya.