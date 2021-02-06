IIT Kharagpur to felicitate six luminaries for their contributions to society

IIT Kharagpur will be conferring the prestigious Honorary Degree, Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), and Life Fellow awards to six personalities for their exemplary contributions to the institute and society. The awards will be conferred on the occasion of the 66th convocation of the institute, a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said on Friday.

The convocation would be held sometime in February.

The institute will felicitate Vinod Gupta, distinguished alumnus, philanthropist and US-based entrepreneur, Swami Atmapriyananda Maharaj, a monk of the Ramakrishna Order and former vice-chancellor, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Dr Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, former managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with Honoris Causa, the statement said. This award is given as per approval by the President of the country on the recommendation of the institute.

The institute will also confer its Life Fellow award on Ranbir Singh Gupta, renowned architect, distinguished alumnus, US-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, and Prof Mahan Mj (Swami Vidyanathananda), a monk of the Ramakrishna Order and eminent mathematician and professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai in acknowledgement of their contribution to academics, social service and public welfare.

Congratulating the awardees, IIT Kharagpur Director, Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said, "We are glad to confer these awards and hope to felicitate these luminaries in person, on the occasion of the 66th convocation of the Institute, to be held later this month.

"They resonate with the mission statement of IIT Kharagpur, dedicated to the service of the nation, aimed to achieve a greater good for the country."