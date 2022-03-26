Home / Education / IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6 Manager posts at impclmohan.nic.in
education

IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6 Manager posts at impclmohan.nic.in

  • IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for Chief Manager, Zonal Manager, Manager and Deputy Manager posts at different departments through offline forms.
IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6 Manager posts at impclmohan.nic.in (Representational photo)
IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6 Manager posts at impclmohan.nic.in (Representational photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for four Manager positions. Applications can be downloaded from impclmohan.nic.in.

The last date to apply is April 29.

The vacancies are:

Chief Manager (Engineering and Maintenance) to be posted at the Mohan plant (One vacancy).

Zonal Manager (Marketing) to be posted at the corporate office, New Delhi (One vacancy).

Manager (Finance and Accounts) to be posted at the corporate office, New Delhi (two posts, one reserved for OBC candidates).

Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) to be posted at the corporate office, New Delhi (two posts, one reserved for SC candidates).

Candidates can check the official notification for eligibility criteria and other details.

IMPCL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Go to the recruitment section on impclmohan.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘IMPCL invites application for the following posts on direct recruitment basis’.

Download the PDF file, take a printout of the attached application form.

Fill the form and send it to Chief Manager (HR & Admin), Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, B-261, Okhla Phase-I, New Delhi, 110020.

Those who want to apply for multiple posts will have to fill separate application forms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manager recruitment drive
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out