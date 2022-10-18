Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Implement Cyber Security syllabus at UG, PG levels: UGC to universities

education
Published on Oct 18, 2022 02:33 PM IST

The commission recently launched cyber security course on the occasion of Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher educational institutions to implement syllabus of Cyber Security course at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

“On the occasion of Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas, 06th October, 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) launched the Syllabus of Cyber Security Course at Undergraduate and Post Graduate levels (https://www.ugc.ac.in/e book/Cyber Security/mobile/index.html),” the UGC notification reads.

“In view of the importance of cyber security and for propagating cyber hygiene amongst HEIs, you are requested to take necessary steps for implementation of the Syllabus of Cyber Security Course at Undergraduate and Post Graduate level in all the streams of your esteemed University and also in the affiliated/constituent Colleges,” it adds.

The syllabus is aimed at creating more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, the commission said.

