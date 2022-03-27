Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Apply for Group C Civilian posts
education

Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Apply for Group C Civilian posts

IAF Recruitment 2022: The vacancies are one HKS post, one Cook (OG) post, one Carpenter (SK) post and one MTS post.
Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Apply for Group C Civilian posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a vacancy notification for direct recruitment to ‘Group C Civilian’ posts. Candidates can apply for these vacancies through the concerned stations and units.

The vacancies are: One HKS post, one Cook (OG) post, one Carpenter (SK) post and one MTS post.

For the HKS post, candidates can send their offline applications to the postal address - Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bareilly (UP)- 243002.

For the Cook post, send your application to Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur (UP)- 273002.

For the carpenter post, candidates can apply to Station Commander, Air Force Station Bhowali, Uttarakhand- 263132 and for the MTS post, apply to Commanding Officer, Air Force Hospital, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur (UP)- 273002.

The Cook (OG) post is reserved for SC and Ex- Serviceman (ESM) candidates and the Carpenter (SK) post is reserved for OBC candidates.

The MTS post is for unreserved and ESM candidates and the HKS post is for unreserved category candidates.

RELATED STORIES

The age limit for these posts is 18-25 years with relaxation of three years for OBC, five for SC, ST and 10 for ESM candidates.

For more information and the application form, refer to the March 26-April 1 edition of the Employment News paper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iaf indian air force sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP