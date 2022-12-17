Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration deadline extended till Dec 28

The Indian Navy has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23. Candidates can now apply till December 28.Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment drive intends to fill 1500 positions, of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch.

The age for Agniveer (SSR) candidates should be between 17½ - 21 years on the day of enrolment.

Direct link to apply for Agniveer SSR

Direct link to apply for Agniveer MR

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in all the required the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON