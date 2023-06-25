Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Apply for Agniveer MR posts from June 26

Indian Navy has invited applications for Agniveer MR 02/2023 November batch. The application process will commence on June 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 2. Candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 posts in the organization. Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed matriculation from the board of school education.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be born between November 1, 2002, to April 30 2006.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates who qualify the Stage I - Preliminary Screening will be required to undergo Stage II - Final Screening subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test and Recruitment Medical Examination. All qualified candidates will be called to INS Kunjali, Colaba, Mumbai, for the final screening test and selection on an All India Basis tentatively scheduled on Sep 23.

A merit list will be prepared from all the candidates who qualify for Final Screening in all respects depending upon vacancies. The Merit list will be available on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in by Oct 23.