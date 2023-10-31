ISB Executive Education and Imarticus Learning collaborate to impart industry knowledge and skills

ISB Executive Education joined hands with Imarticus Learning to impart industry-relevant knowledge and skills.

According to a press release by Imarticus Learning, the partnership aims to create future-ready leaders who stay ahead of tech disruption and fast adopt regulatory and policy frameworks to favourably shape India’s financial sector.

“We recognise that India’s accelerated pace of growth requires future-proofing of frameworks, processes, people and mindsets. Our partnership with Imarticus Learning reinforces our commitment to nurturing excellence in strategic financial leadership. Through these programs, we enable professionals to become changemakers, driving innovation and transformation that aligns with global business strategies," said Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director, ISB Executive Education and Digital Learning.

The partnership will curate three specialised programmes: the CFO Programme, the Senior Leadership Programme in Fintech, and the Advanced Certification in Fintech. These programmes are formulated for senior professionals in banking, consulting, financial services, insurance, management, and technology, who want to lead financial and fintech initiatives in their organisations or start their own venture, mentioned the press release.

“Our partnership with ISB Executive Education stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class education. These specialised professional programmes in finance and fintech are meticulously crafted to empower senior leadership professionals. They reflect our organisation’s dedication to bridging the skills gap and empowering individuals to excel in these dynamic domains,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning.

The programmes are conceived keeping consumer-centric benefits in mind, with education delivered as modules from ISB faculty. There are interactive sessions by Imarticus Learning and masterclasses from industry practitioners, informed Imarticus Learning.

