ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for constable vacancies from November 23

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified vacancies for the post of constable. The application process will commence on November 23 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 22. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ITBP Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 287 vacancies of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Constable Tailor, 16 vacancies are for the post of Constable Gardener, 31 vacancies are for the post of Constable Cobbler, 78 vacancies are for the post of Constable Safai Karamchari, 89 vacancies are for the post of Constable Washer man, and 55 vacancies are for the post of Constable Barber.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 age limit: For the post of Constable ( Tailor, Gardener, and Cobbler) candidates age should be between 18 to 23 years. The age limit for the post of Constable ( safai karamchari, washerman, and Barber) should be 18 to 25 years.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs.100 for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON