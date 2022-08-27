JEE Advanced 2022 Live: Paper 1 exam begins; Analysis, answer key updates
- JEE Advanced 2022 begins. The first paper will end at 12 pm and paper analysis will be available at the end of each shift. Live updates here.
JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is holding JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, Sunday. The first paper started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The second paper is from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Both papers are compulsory.
Answer key and paper analysis will be available when the exam ends.
Candidates need to bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. They must follow all the given instructions and dress code while appearing in the exam.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The exam, among other institutions, is for admission to undergraduate level courses at IITs.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:02 AM
JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 exam begins
JEE Advanced 2022 begins. The first paper started at 9 am and it will end at 12 pm. Paper analysis and other details will be available soon.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:40 AM
JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 from 9 am
The first paper of JEE Advanced begins in 20 minutes. The exam will continue till 12 pm.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:36 AM
JEE Advanced admit card 2022
Those who need to download the JEE Advanced admit card can use the link below:
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:27 AM
JEE Advanced 2022 dress code
Do not wear charm/taweez, items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain/necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons for the JEE Advanced exam. Wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:21 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: Items not allowed
The following items will not be allowed inside the JEE Advanced examination centre:
Smart/digital/programmable watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands or any other electronic gadgets, any printed/blank/hand written paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, geometry/pencil-boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens, wallets, handbags, goggles or similar such items.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:20 AM
IIT JEE Advanced 2022: Items allowed
Pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottle, downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed inside the examination hall. A candidate can wear a simple analog watch.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:19 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: Disqualification from exam
Impersonation and/or use of any other unfair means in the examination are considered as serious offences it will lead to disqualification of one’s candidature from JEE (Advanced) 2022 and all admission related processes. It may also lead to legal action against such candidates, as per an official statement.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:17 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam day instructions
Candidates' identity will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators. If the identity of a candidate is in doubt, the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination.
However, the IIT authorities, at their discretion, may provisionally permit the candidate to appear for the examination after completing certain formalities. No extra time will be allowed for completing the examination in lieu of the time taken for completing these formalities.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:00 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: List of valid photo IDs
Aadhar card
School/College/Institute ID
Driving license
Voter ID
Passport,
PAN card
Notarized certificate with photograph
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:53 AM
Documents required during JEE Advanced 2022
As per official information, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid original photo identity card to appear in JEE Advanced.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:51 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: Paper timings
Paper 1: 9 am to 12 pm
Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:47 AM
JEE Advanced 2022 today
IIT entrance test JEE Advanced 2022 will take place on August 28. The exam will be held in 2 shifts.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:49 PM
JEE Advanced 2022: How to download previous yes question papers
Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Archive link available on the top of the page.
A new drop down box will come up where candidates can click on question paper link.
Click on the year and the question paper PDF will open.
Check the question paper and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:46 PM
JEE Advanced exam tomorrow: Previous years paper
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:43 PM
JEE Advances exam 2022: Number of attempts
A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:35 PM
JEE Advanced 2022: Age limit
The candidate's date of birth must have been on or after October 1, 1997. Candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD are given a five-year age reduction; therefore, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1992.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:34 PM
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam tomorrow
IIT Bombay will be conducted JEE Advanced 2022 tomorrow, August 28, 2022 in two shifts.