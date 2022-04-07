Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE main 2022 exam dates rescheduled, know fresh dates here

JEE main 2022 exam dates have been rescheduled. Candidates can check the new dates for Session 1 and Session 2 below. 
Published on Apr 07, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has revised the exam dates for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and 2. The examination for both Session 1 and Session 2 has been rescheduled after NTA received numerous representations received from the candidates. The official notice with new dates is available on the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, Session 1 examination that was scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022 has been revised and will be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. 

The Session 2 examination that was to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022 will now be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. 

As per the official notice, the registration for Session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Main. 

