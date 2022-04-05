Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main 2022: Last date to apply today, here’s direct link to register

JEE Main 2022 registration process ends today, April 5, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JEE Main 2022 on April 5, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration link will remain active till 9.50 pm. 

The last date for payment of application fee online is till April 5, 2022 upto 11.50 pm. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. The intimation of city will be available on first week of April and admit card will be available on second week of April 2022. 

