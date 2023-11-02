JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Notice out, session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for JEE Main 2023 session 1. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in to read the notification and fill the application form. The last date to apply is November 30.

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in

The first session of the exam will be held in January-February and the second session is scheduled for April.

Along with application forms, NTA has also released the information bulletin and syllabus of the exam.

Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main 2023 session 1 or two or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result. They also do not have to apply in session 2 again. Such candidates can login directly during the session 2 window, make payment and change exam centre, if required.

However, those appearing for one session (session 1 or 2) will have to complete the whole registration cum application process.