JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Notice out, session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in
- JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can apply for the exam on jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for JEE Main 2023 session 1. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in to read the notification and fill the application form. The last date to apply is November 30.
The first session of the exam will be held in January-February and the second session is scheduled for April.
Along with application forms, NTA has also released the information bulletin and syllabus of the exam.
Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main 2023 session 1 or two or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result. They also do not have to apply in session 2 again. Such candidates can login directly during the session 2 window, make payment and change exam centre, if required.
However, those appearing for one session (session 1 or 2) will have to complete the whole registration cum application process.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:55 AM
JEE Main 2024: No change in marking scheme
JEE Main 2024 will be held in the same marking scheme followed last year.
Each subject – Physics, Chemistry and Maths – is divided into two sections. Section A has 30 questions and section B has 10, meaning the total number of questions in the paper will be 90.
However, a candidate has to attempt only five questions from section B (15 in total), which means the total number of questions to be attempted is 75.
There will be negative marking in both sections.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:51 AM
JEE Main 2024 to be in 13 languages
Like 2023, JEE Main 2024 will also be conducted in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:48 AM
JEE Main 2024: Syllabus also announced
NTA has also published syllabus of the JEE Main exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech).
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:44 AM
JEE Main 2024: New website this year
NTA has launched a new website – jeemain.nta.ac.in – where students can find all the latest updates related to the exam. Previously, it was jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:40 AM
Apply for JEE Main 2024 session 1
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:39 AM
How to apply for JEE Main 2024
Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Open the registration link given in the candidate activity tab.
Submit the registration form
Now, login and fill the application.
Submit the form along with the exam fee and documents.
Save the confirmation page.