Home / Education / Jharkhand: JPSC releases combined civil services exam answer key
education

Jharkhand: JPSC releases combined civil services exam answer key

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Tuesday released the model answer key of the combined civil services preliminary exam which was held on September 19. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Jharkhand: JPSC releases combined civil services exam answer key(HT file)

JPSC answer key

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key, go through it properly and can challenge it, if required. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is September 28.

Candidates have to mention their roll number, registration number along with the representations for the answer key objection and mail it to the Commission at anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. The size of the file should not be more than 22 mb, the Commission has said.

JPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, jpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the answer key
  • Raise objections, if required

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. The JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 vacancies through this exam.

