JKPSC Exam calendar 2023-2024 released at jkpsc.nic.in check notice here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the examination calendar for examination for November, December 2023 and January 2024. Candidates can check the detailed examination calendar through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC Exam calendar 2023-2024 released at jkpsc.nic.in(HIndustan Times)

The sessions and timing of the examination will be notified separately.

The commission will conduct the examination for the post of Medical Officer (Backlog), Medical Officer (Allopathic), Assistant Professor Computer Application, Assistant Professor Retail Manager and Assistant Professor Agriculture Technology on November 26.

The Departmental Exam of Accounts Clerk Course(ACC) and Departmental Exam Subordinate Account Course (SAC-II) will be conducted on December 4.

The examination for the post of Horticulture Department Officer, Fisheries Development Officer, District Sericulture Officer and Assistant Floriculture Officer will be conducted on December 10.

The Departmental Examination of Subordinate Accounts Course (SAC-I) will be conducted from December 12 to December 16.

PTI Government College Engineering and Technology, PTI Higher Education Department, Librarian in Higher Education Department and Librarian in GCET will be conducted on December 17.

The examination for the post of Assistant Director ( Forest Protection Force) will be conducted on December 24.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule below:

