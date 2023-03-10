Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKPSC PO Paper 2 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, get link here

education
Published on Mar 10, 2023 12:59 PM IST

JKPSC admit card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II released at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC PO Paper 2 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in,
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates can download the JKPSC PO Paper II admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

JKPSC PO paper II admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on PO Paper II admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

